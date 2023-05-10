spot_img
Lacoste opens new outlet in Delhi

Lacoste opens a new store at Pacific Premium Outlets in Jasola

New Delhi: Lacoste, a French fashion label, has opened an exclusive store in New Delhi, announced a company official on social media. The new store is located at the capital’s latest shopping destination, Pacific Premium Outlets, Jasola.

“The latest addition #pacific outlet Jasola,” Abhishek Raj, chief operating officer, Lacoste India said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

The French lifestyle brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colours. The brand’s product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear.

The brand is available in 120 countries at around 1200 points of sale and 19 online stores. Recently, the brand also opened a new outlet at New Goa International Airport. Read more about it here.

Pacific Group, which operates about half a dozen malls in Delhi and Dehradun, opened its latest mall in Jasola in March. Pacific Premium Outlets has outlet stores of premium brands where all the stores have discounts seven days a week. The 300,000-sq. ft. mall has over 50 brands in the mall including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Skechers, and American Eagle among others.

 

