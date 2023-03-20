Lacoste opens outlet in Goa

The store is located at New Goa International airport, also known as Manohar International airport

Mumbai: Lacoste, French fashion label, opened its outlet in Goa. The store is located at New Goa International airport, also known as Manohar International airport, a company official announced on social media.

“One more reason to go to Goa. Now opened at New Goa International Airport (GOX),” stated Abhishek Raj, chief operating officer, Lacoste India in a LinkedIn post.

The French lifestyle brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colour range. The brand product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear. The brand is spread across 120 countries with around 1200 points of sale and 19 online stores.