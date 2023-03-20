FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Lacoste opens outlet in Goa

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
52
0
Lacoste store, Goa; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The store is located at New Goa International airport, also known as Manohar International airport

Mumbai: Lacoste, French fashion label, opened its outlet in Goa. The store is located at New Goa International airport, also known as Manohar International airport, a company official announced on social media.

“One more reason to go to Goa. Now opened at New Goa International Airport (GOX),” stated Abhishek Raj, chief operating officer, Lacoste India in a LinkedIn post.

The French lifestyle brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colour range. The brand product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear. The brand is spread across 120 countries with around 1200 points of sale and 19 online stores.

Previous articleBurj Khalifa builder Emaar to build a mall in Kashmir
Next articleIn-restaurant ordering app peAR raises Rs 4.2 crore funding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Chai Sutta Bar opens 61 new outlets before the end of Q1 2023

Chai Sutta Bar’s new stores are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana Bengaluru: Homegrown tea...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.