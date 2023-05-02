spot_img
Furniture brand WoodenStreet opens store in Gurugram  

Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir

The online-first furniture brand plans to open more experience stores in tier 2 and tier 3 towns

New Delhi: Omnichannel furniture brand WoodenStreet has opening a new store in Gurugram, the brand announced on social media.

The new store is located on the first floor of NK Building on NH – 48, Rampura, Sector 82A, Gurugram, Haryana. 

“Hello Gurgaon! The millennium city of India! Yes, you guessed it right, we are back in your city. It is our pleasure to welcome you to our newly opened Experience Store in Rampura, Sector 82A,” the company announced in a LinkedIn post on its official account.

“Featuring exclusive furniture and home decor, our products are made with love, especially for you,” the post added.

The furniture retail chain is present in over 100 physical stores across India. It has a network of over 350 delivery hubs, offering buyers access to over 30,000 home furniture and decor products. It is also present online.

To strengthen its omnichannel presence, WoodenStreet plans to build more experience stores in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to give consumers a ‘touch and feel’ exposure to furniture and several other products, the company had said in a release in April.

The company recently opened a store in Jammu & Kashmir. Read more about it here.

Established in 2015, the company secured $30 million in Series-B funding, with Westbridge Capital leading the investment round of April 2022. In October 2022, WoodenStreet unveiled its plan to invest approximately $20 million to fuel its growth nationwide.

