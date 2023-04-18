Latest NewsOmnichannelStore Launches

WoodenStreet Enters Jammu & Kashmir

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
66
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new 3,500 sq. ft. WoodenStreet studio is located at Kunjwani Bypass, Srinagar Road (Jammu)

New Delhi: WoodenStreet, an online furniture store, has expanded its retail footprints by entering Jammu & Kashmir, the company said in press release on Tuesday.

The first store of the brand in the Himalayan state is located at Kunjwani Bypass, Srinagar Road in Jammu. The 3,500 sq. ft. studio is built with an investment of ₹3 crores, the company said.

The company also plans to invest an additional ₹ 3-5 crores to expand further in the state but it did not mention where. As a part of this expansion plan, the company has already hired a team of 20 and plans to employ 50 more individuals to spread the operations in J&K.

“We are thrilled to bring WoodenStreet to Jammu & Kashmir and offer our customers access to our wide range of home furniture & furnishings,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer and co-founder of WoodenStreet at the launch. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional in-store experience that matches the convenience and quality that our customers have come to expect from our online store.”

To strengthen its omnichannel presence, WoodenStreet is planning to expand in tier 2 and 3 cities. This will aid in connecting with the customers and giving them a better shopping experience.

“Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are poised for a great leap forward post-pandemic. These cities offer enormous opportunities for the furniture and decor industry, with a focus on designs that are both beautiful and practical. As a result, they are likely to become the next hub for this industry.”, Rawat said.

Founded in 2015, the brand currently has more than 100 stores across the country with more than 350 delivery hubs. In April 2022, the company secured $30 million in Series-B funding with Westbridge Capital, and in October 2022, it announced the plan to invest approximately $20 million for nationwide growth.

Previous articleLVMH Fashion Group to get a new CEO: Reports
Next articleReliance-owned Hamleys & The Tank expand in North and South India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

New Story

spot_img
Latest News
DigitalPTI -

Chennai city ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Bengaluru emerged on top with 29 million transactions worth $65 billion followed by New Delhi 19.6 million transactions worth...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
';