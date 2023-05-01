H&M to launch its home products in Select Citywalk

H&M had closed one floor of its 25,000 sq. ft. store in the mall for renovation and to carve out a space for its home products

New Delhi: International fashion retail chain Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) is launching its home improvement products at its store in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi next week.

“The opening is confirmed for next week,” an H&M India spokesperson said in an email response.

H&M had closed one floor of its 25,000 sq. ft. store in the mall for renovation and to carve out a space for its home products.

H&M made its India entry in October 2015 from the same store in Select Citywalk Mall. Since then, the Sweden-based brand has opened around 50 stores in India.

Last year, H&M introduced its home products through a store-in-store format at its outlet in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The world’s second-largest fashion retailer also launched those products online through its portal hm.com and on Myntra.com in March.

H&M has teamed up with two international artists—renowned painter and poet Amber Vittoria and South African artist Lulama Wolf to create a collection of personal and unique pieces for your home, as per the brand’s India website. The collection is priced at Rs 999 onwards.

Similarly, rival Marks & Spencer (M&S) of the UK had also introduced its home furnishing and home improvement products in India. M&S launched its home and décor offerings in India in March 2022 in three of its stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Currently, the home products are available in several M&S outlets and online through the company’s website in addition to Myntra.com.

IndiaRetailing reported in November 2022 that Spain’s Inditex SA is planning to bring Zara Home to India after the stupendous success of its flagship Zara brand in the country. Read more about it here.

All the global fashion giants are bringing their home products to India at a time when young Indians with higher disposable incomes are splurging on improving their homes.

According to real estate consultancy firms, India is currently witnessing a revival in the number of home buyers, causing home prices to go up after many years in the New Delhi region, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad among other cities.

The younger generations purchasing their first homes generally tend to spend a lot on their home decorations as per their tastes, creating large business opportunities for brands including Ikea, H&M Home M&S and Zara Home.