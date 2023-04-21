Oberoi Mall at Goregoan in Mumbai turns 15

The slew of anniversary celebration-related activities that include shop and win campaign with assured gift vouchers will continue till 30 April 2023

Mumbai: Oberoi Mall, a leading retail shopping centre located in the western suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai, celebrated its 15th anniversary on 15 April 2023.

On the occasion, Oberoi Mall also gave away one lucky winner a chance to win the mega prize (TV and sound bar).

The slew of activities that include a shop and win campaign with assured gift vouchers will continue till 30 April 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameep Pathak, chief executive officer, Oberoi Malls, said, “In the last 15 years, Oberoi Mall has positioned itself as the most preferred destination for aspirational shopping experiences that upgrade lifestyles. Since our inception, we have been dedicated to creating a world-class shopping experience for our customers, and in transforming Goregaon by enhancing lifestyles with distinguished brands, diverse cuisines, and entertainment options.”

The mall sports a cherry blossom and champagne gold decor to add sparkle to the festivities.

The Oberoi Mall is located at Goregaon (east) on the Western Express Highway and offers almost 5.52 lakh sq. ft. of fashion, food and leisure. Owned by the real estate development company, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oberoi Mall offers facilities that include two levels of the basement with a parking capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicle parking, a large central atrium with natural light, elevators and escalators for internal circulation, central air-conditioning, and an integrated building management system.

The Mall houses brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Sephora, SSBeauty, Forevermark, Tanishq, GKB Opticals, Croma, Unicorn, Nike, Puma, Asics, Levi’s, Starbucks, Allen Solly, Helios, Ethos, The Bombay Store, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Timeszone, Play N Learn, PVR Icon, Social, MOD, McDonald’s and so on. Mall also caters to entertainment brands like Timezone, Play N Learn, a PVR Icon with six screens and a play house dedicated to kids.