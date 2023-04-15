You have been one of the earliest players to set trend for O2O in India. Three driving factors that led to the foray into the offline space?

There have been a couple of factors that helped us foray into offline space. First, we wanted to create a physical centre of experience of the product in terms of fit and touch and feel. Second, it would assist in driving higher awareness of the brand. Third, offline stores would help in creating adoption amongst women who were not comfortable shopping this category online.

The criteria that was in place before narrowing down on the first store?

We had three criteria in mind. We wanted to consider prime markets which are considered the hotspots for branded retail. We wanted to cater to high density of evolved customers looking for a personalised experience. Additionally, we wanted to start our offline store journey from our home city- Bangalore.

Was the initial response received in line with the plan set or did it surpass/ underperform the set expectations?

The initial stores were not built to be commercial outlets. They were simply supposed to be experience centres where consumers could find their right fit, a great trial experience, and useful product recommendations to suit their outfit, occasion and life stage. They were also designed to serve as stepping stones for seasoned offline customers to experience online intimate wear shopping. However, we received great traction and positive word of mouth through the first stores. These quickly became popular destinations for trustworthy and educational experiences.