Flipkart Wholesale launches its flagship omnichannel campaign Vyapari Diwas for kirana members

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The campaign will go live from 3 April – 9 April 2023 across Flipkart Wholesale stores, and online platform and mobile application

Bengaluru: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B (business to business) platform of Flipkart Group, has launched Vyapari Diwas, the company’s annual flagship event, announced the company in a press release on Monday. Aimed at enhancing savings and accelerating profit for its kirana members, the campaign will go live from 3 April to 9 April 2023.

It will be made available at all Flipkart Wholesale stores and Flipkart Wholesale online platform / mobile application offering deals across categories including staples, personal and home care and food and beverages, release added.

“As part of our core commitment to building a sustainable business that would boost the growth and prosperity of kiranas and MSMEs, Flipkart Wholesale has been leveraging deep merchandising expertise and logistics infrastructure, coupled with technology. This has enabled the company to offer its members a wide product selection at significant value, thereby helping them make informed business decisions,” said Koteshwar LN, business head of Flipkart Wholesale.

Launched in 2020, Flipkart Wholesale is the B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group. Apart from Flipkart Wholesale, the digital commerce entity owns and operates Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip.

