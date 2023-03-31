The collection includes over 2,500 styles across men’s casualwear

Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched the latest collection of homegrown casual wear brand The Indian Garage Company (TIGC) in collaboration with cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. The collection includes over 2,500 styles across men’s casualwear.

Flipkart has observed a 35% year-on-year growth in the casual wear segment over the past year.

“At Flipkart, we have observed the increasing popularity of men’s casual wear over the past few years, with consumers in both metros and tier 2 regions seeking options that are more everyday wear and versatilea. With a growing number of D2C brands addressing varied customer needs in the casual wear segment, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously.” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion.

The collection is targeted at the Gen Z category including young working professionals and college students. With the highest concentration of Gen Z population in the world at 52%, India has witnessed a rapid growth of contemporary brands and homegrown D2C labels, particularly in the fashion domain, the release added.

“The Indian Garage Company is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality, and it truly reflects Surya Kumar Yadav’s sense of style, athleticism, and design. We at The Indian Garage Company, also believe in being bold in our approach and imbibing experimentation at the core of our DNA,” said Anant Tanted, founder of The Indian Garage Co.

Established in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Co. is a tech-enabled fast-fashion D2C brand based in Bengaluru.

