Tasva opens store in Pitampura

This the Aditya Birla Group and designer Tarun Tahiliani joint brand Tasva’s 43rd store in the country

New Delhi: Ethnic menswear brand Tasva opened its lates store at Pitampura in West Delhi, a company official from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), which operates Tasva in a joint venture with the celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani, announced on social media.

This is Tasva’s 43rd store in the country, shared Dhruv Kaura, COO, Tasva, ABFRL in a LinkedIn post.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL. The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

The brand is also available on Myntra and on its own website.

As a part of elevating its offline presence, Tasva has been on an offline expansion spree across India. It recently opened stores at Surat (Gujarat), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Sahakar Nagar (Bengaluru), Siliguri (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Currently, Tasva has 43 stores across the country.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group with a strong network of 3,212 brand stores across the country.

It has a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, The Collective, Simon Carter, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry. Apart from Jaypore, Shantanu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani, ABFRL recently closed strategic investment with Sabyasachi expanding its horizon in branded ethnic wear business.