Trend Mapping: How the retail sector uses social media to drive sales

3 The Clout of Instagram

Chirag Tekchandaney, Co-Founder & Director at B- Label states, “Our brand is mainly present on Instagram and Facebook, the two leading social media platforms. The most influential platform for us has been Instagram. It is amazing to see how at any event when asked about our brand, people tell us “Yes, I have seen your brand on Instagram”. And it can be seen across the whole industry, especially when you see that influencers have a proper source of income promoting products and producing content for their audience on Instagram.”

Veteran brands like Metro Shoes and Liberty have social media campaigns which have seen quite some traction. For Metro Shoes, Alisha Malik, VP – Marketing and E-commerce, Metro Brands counts on Instagram though she also highlights the influence of TikTok stating, “Given the product category that we are in, Instagram has become the most influential platforms for us. We have grown significantly in the past 2 years. Influencers on Instagram are very popular. This has started to give us good organic conversions as well. TikTok is becoming a very influential platform as well and we are looking to incorporate that into our future strategy.”

Talking about his brand Raisin, Vikash Pacheriwal, Co-founder – Raisin says, “Although Facebook has a wider presence with more number of everyday users, in terms of returns and engagement Instagram has emerged as a catalyst for our sales as it practically provides a virtual platform for window shopping. The last two years have seen massive changes across the various platforms with Instagram and Twitter gaining immense popularity to the point of it being imperative for a brand’s existence in the market.”

The Granddaddy of Social Media: Facebook

Anupam Bansal, Managing Director – Retail, Liberty Shoes adds to this saying, “Our recent social media campaigns like ‘Chal Badh Chal, In the Name of Liberty’ helped in reaching and connecting with the customers.”

What remains interesting to note is that where for newer brands, it is Instagram that plays an important role, according to Bansal, for their brand, Facebook remains a medium to connect with their patrons. To reiterate the point made earlier on how big names are treading cautiously when it comes to their social media strategy, Bansal accentuates the same stating, “To stand out of the clutter, brands have to make a lot of effort. We are still experimenting with social media to establish a connect with our target audience in Tier II & III towns and cities. The ROI has not been very promising based on our social media, but we are building the creditability to achieve our desired target.”

For eCraftindia too, it is Facebook that scores over Instagram and this according to Rahul Jain, Co-Founder & Business Head of eCraftIndia is owing to the target audience for their brand. He explains, “For our brand we found Facebook to be more influential but for many brands Instagram has been giving better results. It all depends on product segment brand is targeting. For young crowd between age of 14-30 years Instagram has become much popular then Facebook. For our brand where we are targeting people above 25 year of age specially married people, we are getting better results from Facebook.”

Red Chief too gets its fan-base majorly from Facebook though Rahul Sharma, General Manager – Marketing, Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd. admits to the power of Instagram. “In the last two years, we have diverted our focus on social media. Today, we are getting the majority of our traffic from social media platforms, out of which Facebook plays a major role. But one thing that can’t be ignored is the growth of Instagram in contributing to traffic. It is a new emerging platform for our audience, where they engage and inquire with us on regular basis.”

For The Moms Co. too, Facebook has worked well. Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. says that Facebook is important to her brand in terms of reaching out to their core target audience which is moms and moms-to-be. “Our content on social media is about sharing information that adds meaningful value to our consumers’ lives.”

Joining the Facebook fan brigade and highlighting the power of WhatsApp alongside it is Petal Gangurde, Vice President – Brand & Marketing, XYXX Apparels Pvt. Ltd. “Nothing beats Facebook in terms of reach and conversions. Instagram is fast playing catch-up. Both these platforms are also the most robust in terms of audience, insights as well as innovation in ads and content formats. While organic reach has hit new lows, the impact of these platforms on awareness, trial, consideration and repeat purchase is massive. I think the past two years have seen Twitter struggling and being relegated to the sidelines as a customer support channel for brands on social. I feel LinkedIn and WhatsApp are emerging platforms for brands to leverage and while they are restrictive in their current avatar, the possibilities they offer for innovation and experimentation by brands are exciting.”