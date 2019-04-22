Indian fashion retail’s trendsetters

6 6 NARINDER SINGH DHINGRA, CMD, NUMERO UNO

Narinder Singh Dhingra possesses an in-depth experience of more than two decades in the apparel segment with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian retail landscape. He incepted Numero Uno in 1987 with his astute vision of growth and expansion which has now transformed into a dynamic unisex casual wear brand. Numero Uno started by manufacturing jeans for men and slowly moved into jeans for women, eventually designing and manufacturing complete wardrobes for men and women.

Why are you working in the fashion industry? What excites you the most here?

The fashion industry, for me, is an opportunity to play with product and bring trends to life. The ability to conceptualise an idea to getting the final product designed is the driving force for me.

How would you define fashion? What is its impact on people at large and on India as a nation?

Fashion, to me, is a culmination of comfort and trend defined through what you wear and how you wear it. Everybody (most of the people) like to be fashionable and show their personality through clothes. Lot of trends get highlighted during fashion week and since the world is connected through web, it penetrates every corner of the world simultaneously. In India a lot of home grown designers and brands have found a foothold who keep on infusing trends in the country regularly. Apart from this there is no dearth of international brands who highlight style as well. If you look around you’ll notice that people have become more aware of what works for their body type and embrace fashion accordingly. At the end of the day a good design sells, and consumers are getting conscious of their preferences more.

What does innovation stand for you and how is your company working on giving new innovations in the market?

Innovation is brought at many levels of business starting from designing of product to marketing it, selling it at stores and finally at the after sales level. At each step one needs to bring about innovation to keep up with the times. At design stage in Numero Uno innovation means unrestricted use of fabric, design techniques and fitting of a garment. We have started to mix and match fabrics to create unique products, for example we have used knitwear and denim fabric to create a stunning jacket which was not a popular choice in the past but now is. Even the way our brand communicates to the customers has gone through changes, in the past traditional marketing like print advertising was heavy but now digital medium to connect with consumers is at the fore front.

What has been the role of technology in changing the way companies do fashion business in India? How has your company adapted to technology?

Technology plays an important role from start to finish of a business and no part of business is now untouched by it. Due to technology we see that our process have become more efficient with higher productivity when used correctly. Designers are the brain for product design, but technology is the backbone for the same. No longer does the industry depend on individual thoughts and liking to know the trends since the forecasting is now done with the help of tools and analysis. Moving on to our dealers meet, we have started to use a technology which has made it easier and faster to place order and generate detailed analysis. With the help of this technology we have gotten accurate production quantities depending on each of our business partners past and future performance analysis. When we look at our production end, our technology partner Jeanologia works closely with us in the dry and wet processes in laundry. They also help us in finding solutions to reduce our carbon footprint and help in making eco-friendly fabrics. Apart from this we have technology helping us at our logistic end to help improve our sell through as well.

How is the customer of today different from the one 10 years ago?

Customers today are quite evolved. They are looking for great products at great prices. Today’s customer is spoilt for choice as there are plethora of products/brands to choose from, especially with the advent of the Internet, spoiling the customer for choice. They have retail at their fingertips.

How has the fashion product changed from what it used to be 10 years ago? How has the innovation quotient and working out of the product mix and theme planning changed?

Fashion business means change, the key product remains the same but how you present it to the consumer needs to change. A pair of denim is classic but adding a twist to that pair becomes imperative since consumers are always on the lookout for something exciting or new. Fashion over the last 10 years has become less restrictive, consumers open to fast fashion. While mixing of fabrics was difficult in the past to create a new look, it is possible now, both because of technology and consumer acceptance. It’s all about pushing the boundaries to create an interesting product which also needs to be liked by people.

Some say the most important thing in fashion is a great product. Do you agree or not?

Absolutely, product is the star always, everything revolves around it. If you have a great product it will be relevant in any season/year.

Where does India score on the world map for fashion? What are the key challenges which should be addressed to make it more competitive in the world market?

I’d like to say, India scores quite well when it comes to fashion industry. India’s design talent is growing as per international standards and people from outside are always looking at our country for either fabric, design or inspiration. However, India doesn’t have advantage of product as we lose to other competing countries when it comes to production. This is mainly because we do not have the support from labour laws. Efficiency is low of our labour force as compared to the competing countries like China, Vietnam or Bangladesh which is an inheriting disadvantage.

Should India focus on being a value-based manufacturing hub, design centric hub, or a fashion tech/IT hub, etc?

India should focus on being a hub for all of the three. With the talent pool we have, we can easily be design centric, with the capacity that we have as a nation we can easily become a value base manufacturing hub playing on volumes and without technology we cannot grow so that’s a must too.

Which skill sets in fashion will have maximum demand/generate maximum employment Indian manpower in the future?

In India, we are geographically blessed with different pools of talent in varied parts of the country. In certain regions we have the efficiency to mass produce at great prices and in other regions you would find great design talent.

If we are to look at a quantum growth in fashion, what factors can accelerate/be multipliers to this growth?

Availability of capital to execute a business plan backed by a great product and a friendly labour law can help in accelerating the growth in fashion.

Which factors will act as roadblocks?

If one doesn’t have support from the government to build infrastructure/ transportation facility around a newly developed unit then it becomes absolutely difficult to run the set up and we have seen such instances a few times already. Apart from this other roadblocks can be unfriendly banking support to run the business. Labour laws also need to be re-looked at to have a balanced approach rather than heavy support only to one party which is not fair.

How important is ‘good’ fashion going to be in the future? What do companies that support and foster?

Sustainable fashion is need of the hour and the only reason why brands do is to contribute to the environment. We all have a responsibility towards the earth so that there is a better future for the coming generation. Government has already established and shown its support towards sustainable processes on paper, however the implementation of those are still in question which needs to be looked at.