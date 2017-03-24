Beyond Vanilla Selling: Fashion start-up apps that offer more

The fashion retail sector is one of the most dynamic industries in India. The sector has seen many changes in recent years. From retail stores to Omnichannel strategies, to e-commerce only companies, aggregator websites and curation apps, reverse Omnichannel and now m-commerce, India’s fashion industry has come a long way.

All these developments have proven to be empowering for the consumers who now have endless garment choices, accessibility to bigger brands and more options for shopping through the digital world. But, at the same time, for the fashion retailers and e-tailers, the ever growing shopping options is leading to more competition and struggle for survival has become tougher than ever which is quite evident from the fact that there are so many mergers and acquisitions announcement grabbing news headlines on a regular basis.

Despite the competitions and other challenges, there are a number of start-ups apps on fashion that has been able to draw and hold consumers’ attention and are making their presence felt in the industry. The primary focus of these start-up apps is to make shopping a hassle free convenient experience for consumers with improved and innovative user experience and interaction.

To stay relevant and ahead of others in the market many start-up fashion e-tailers are introducing unique apps to gain and retain more and more customers. These apps are the ones that have gone beyond the selling clothes to earn a loyal consumer base: