India Retail Outlook 2024 by CBRE

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Image Credit: Pixabay
The report delves into the intricacies of the current market landscape in India and shares the projected course of the sector in the upcoming quarters

Bengaluru: India Retail Outlook 2024 report by real estate consulting firm CBRE delves into the intricacies of the current market landscape in India and shares the projected course of the sector in the upcoming quarters.

The report provides an overview of the previous year, highlighting categories and regions that experienced significant growth through visual representations.

Moreover, the report delves into the top trends projected to influence the retail sector in 2024 and outlines the anticipated shifts to monitor closely.

Key findings of the report are:

  • The year 2023 reported retail space take-up of nearly 7.1 million sq. ft. registering a year-on-year growth of 47% in tier 1 cities.
  • In 2024, retail leasing in tier 1 cities is expected to be around 6.5 million sq. ft.
  • 5.6 million sq. ft. of investment grade malls to become operational in tier 1 cities by 2024.

Click here to access the entire report

