The Body Shop to scale up Braille integration across Activist Stores

Bengaluru: British-born beauty brand The Body Shop is set to expand its Braille initiative, which has already benefited visually impaired customers across five Activist Stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru.

Commemorating World Braille Day on 4 January, the brand announced its plans to extend this initiative to more stores by the end of 2025.

“This innovative move, the first-of-its-kind by The Body Shop, will be a part of a phased approach across its stores countrywide, representing a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing efforts toward inclusivity and accessibility in India,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop- Asia South in a press release.

The initiative began with the Activist Workshop store in Palladium Mall, Mumbai, coinciding with The Body Shop’s 18th anniversary celebration in 2024 and has since grown in response to positive customer feedback and community engagement.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company.

At present, it has over 200 stores and over 20 Activist Workshop stores nationwide and it caters to over 1,500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 3,000 retail locations in more than 68 countries.

