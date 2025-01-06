Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

The Body Shop to scale up Braille integration across Activist Stores

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
53
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Commemorating World Braille Day on 4 January, the brand announced its plans to extend this initiative to more stores by the end of 2025 

Bengaluru: British-born beauty brand The Body Shop is set to expand its Braille initiative, which has already benefited visually impaired customers across five Activist Stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru. 

Commemorating World Braille Day on 4 January, the brand announced its plans to extend this initiative to more stores by the end of 2025.  

“This innovative move, the first-of-its-kind by The Body Shop, will be a part of a phased approach across its stores countrywide, representing a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing efforts toward inclusivity and accessibility in India,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop- Asia South in a press release.

The initiative began with the Activist Workshop store in Palladium Mall, Mumbai, coinciding with The Body Shop’s 18th anniversary celebration in 2024 and has since grown in response to positive customer feedback and community engagement.

The Body Shop has been operational in India since 2006 under the management of Quest Retail Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based cosmetic manufacturing company.

At present, it has over 200 stores and over 20 Activist Workshop stores nationwide and it caters to over 1,500 cities through its online reach as well as marketplace partnership with e-commerce brands.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the beauty retailer currently operates around 3,000 retail locations in more than 68 countries.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Prices of tomato, potato in bitter taste; home-cooked meals get costlier in Dec: Report

A 16% on-year increase in vegetable oil cost due to import duty hikes by the government aggravated it for...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In