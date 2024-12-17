South Korean skincare brand Mizon enters India

Mizon’s products are currently available in the country on Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, Tira and on Amazon

Bengaluru: South Korean skincare and beauty brand Mizon has entered the Indian market with Katalysst, an e-commerce agency focused on bringing beauty and wellness brands to the country.

“We are delighted and honored to bring Mizon to India in partnership with Katalysst, making our products accessible through leading online platforms,” said Kwang Namgung, CEO of PFD (Mizon’s parent company) in a press release on Tuesday. “Thank you, dear customers in India, for embracing Mizon and welcoming us into your lives. We look forward to being a trusted part of your journey.”

Its products are currently available in the country on Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, Tira, and on Amazon.

Mizon was established in 2007 with the launch of an all in one snail repair cream, which quickly gained cult status. The brand now boasts a presence in over 70 countries.