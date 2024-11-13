Reliance Retail’s Tira unveils luxury flagship store in Mumbai

The latest Tira store is located at India’s largest luxury mall Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira has launched its luxury flagship in Mumbai, the Mumbai-based retail giant said in a press release on Wednesday.

Spanning over 6,200 sq. ft., the store will be located at India’s largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The store launch witnessed the presence of Tira’s brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan along with Nita Mukesh Ambani and Isha Mukesh Ambani.

“Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form – where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. “We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty.”

The store houses 15 shop-in-shop boutiques featuring an assortment of global brands, such as Dior, Estée Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, La Mer, Prada and Valentino among others. It also includes a curated selection of ultra-luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader which is exclusive to Tira in India.

The outlet features The Scent Room, a dedicated space that offers a curated selection of international fragrances, as well as limited-edition collections.

In a first for luxury beauty retail, Tira introduces exclusive in-store skincare services at the Tira Beauty Suite.

Moreover, The Tira Cafe gives a refreshing end to the shopping experience for customers. For special events, Tira Cafe elevates into an indulgent Champagne Bar, a first of its kind in the Indian retail space.

Tira currently sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023 and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira operates over 13 stores across the country.

Recently, the beauty platform expanded its own brands portfolio with the launch of skincare brand Akind, co-founded by celebrity influencer and angel investor Mira Rajput Kapoor and forayed into the accessories segment with the launch of its proprietary brand Tira Tools, offering a range of makeup brushes, facial rollers and beauty sponges.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.