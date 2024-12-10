Register Now
Skincare brand Aminu partners with Page 3 Salon in Chennai

Aman Mohunta and Prachi Bhandari, Founders of Aminu
Aminu is now expanding its personalised skincare within salon environments and is already present in salons across Bengaluru and Mumbai

Bengaluru: Luxury skincare brand Aminu has partnered with salon chain Page 3 Salon to introduce Aminu’s science-backed skincare treatments to Chennai, the companies said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

Aminu offers a range of serums, cleansers, moisturisers, masks, and oils and is now expanding its personalised skincare within salon environments. 

“Our partnership with Page 3 Salon is the ideal platform to share our vision of personalised, results-driven skincare with Chennai’s discerning beauty enthusiasts,” said Aman Mohunta, Founder of Aminu. “We are thrilled to bring Aminu’s innovative treatments to Chennai and broaden access to our transformative offerings.” 

At Page 3 Salon, every consumer will begin with a Skin Now Assessment to identify their skin’s needs, followed by a curated 10-12-step skincare treatment with ingredients sourced from over 40 countries. The services are available across all Page 3 Salons in Chennai.

Following partnerships in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Aminu’s entrance into Chennai is the beginning of its expansion plan across India’s premium salons, the release added.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand Aminu was founded in 2019 by Mohunta, Prachi Bhandari, and Sanjay Doshi. Bootstrapped since launch, the brand is targeting to expand its offline reach to 100 new doors by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025.

