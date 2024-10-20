Register Now
D2C skincare brand Aminu to expand offline reach to 100 new doors

Prachi Bhandari, co-founder, Aminu
The company is also aiming to achieve $2 million in revenue with positive operating cash flows by the end of the current fiscal year

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand Aminu ia targeting to expand its offline reach to 100 new doors by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025.

The company was founded in 2019 by Aman Mohunta, Prachi Bhandari, and Sanjay Doshi.  Bootstrapped since launch, Aminu’s some of the best-selling products include copper peptide serum, AHA face wash, vitamin C body oil, melting balm cleanser, radiance face oil and a bio retinol cream. It works with business enablers such as Delhivery, Bluedart, Meta, Google, Shopify, Razorpay, and BIK.

The retailer is also aiming to achieve $2 million in revenue with positive operating cash flows and the launch of two new products and treatments by the end of the current fiscal year.

“We believe in creating skincare without compromise that shows real results for real concerns. The key principle at the core of everything we do is ‘beauty in balance’,” said its co-founder Bhandari.

