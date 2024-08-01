Kriti Sanon’s skincare brand Hyphen reaches Rs 100 crore milestone

Since its inception, the D2C brand Hyphen has served more than one million customers across 19,000 pin codes

Bengaluru: Skincare brand Hyphen, co-founded by PEP Brands (mCaffeine’s parent company) and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reached the milestone of Rs 100 crores in revenue on its one-year anniversary, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“My baby Hyphen turns one year old, and I could not be more proud of the brand that it has become,” said Sanon. “I am immensely grateful to the customers for time and again putting faith in our brand, and we hope to keep hyphenating love more and more while growing our family bigger with each passing year.”

Sanon partnered with Mumbai-based PEP Brands to launch Hyphen in July 2023.

Since its inception, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has served its 20 products to more than one million customers across 19,000 pin codes.

“Hyphen as a model has been successful because of how aligned our 5Cs are, keeping customers at the focus of everything from research and development (R&D), testing to creating the final product to marketing,” said Tarun Sharma, chief executive officer of Hyphen.

“I am thankful to the PEP Brands and Hyphen team for tirelessly working to deliver on our promises, creating an inclusive brand for our customers,” added Sharma.

In addition to its official website, Hyphen is also available on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, BlinkIt, and Nykaa.

In the past few years, numerous Indian celebrities have ventured into the beauty and skincare retail industry by launching their own brands, including 82°E by Deepika Padukone, Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif, Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra, SoEzi by Sonakshi Sinha, and 9Skin by Nayanthara.