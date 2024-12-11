Register Now
Flipkart launches its rewards programme SuperCoins on Woggles

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Customers on Woggles can now avail additional benefits through redeeming Flipkart SuperCoins while making purchases

Bengaluru: Indian e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its rewards programme SuperCoins by introducing it on the eyewear retail platform Woggles, the e-tailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are now pleased to extend the benefits of SuperCoins for customers who shop on Woggles making their online shopping journey even more enriching,” said Gaurav Arora, VP- Payments and SuperCoins, Flipkart. “As  part of our consistent efforts, we will ensure a fulfilling experience for every customer.” 

This launch will enable better rewards experience on Woggles and will enhance affordability. Additionally, it will help in driving stronger customer engagement for both platforms, the release added.

Udaipur-based eyewear brand Woggles was founded by Anshul Kanthaliya in  2023.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Flipkart in  integrating SuperCoins as a payment option on our platform,” said Kanthaliya. “By incorporating SuperCoins, we aim to enhance the overall user experience on Woggles and provide our customers with additional  benefits that complement their shopping journey.” 

Established in 2007, Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million and its marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80 categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. 

