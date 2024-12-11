Worthy Cart launches expert-validated AI-powered beauty platform

WorthyAI is a conversational shopping assistant combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Expert Intelligence (EI)

New Delhi: Worthy Cart, an expert-driven, AI-powered e-commerce platform offering a range of expert-validated, quality-checked beauty and wellness products, has officially launched operations, a release said on Wednesday.

The platform debuts with 214+ onboarded brands and over 800 products, all validated by a team of doctors, experts, and a quality control team to ensure safety and efficacy.

With over 12,000 products reviewed, only 7% passed the platform’s high standards and were made available for sale, the release added.

The company is targeting a Pre-Series A funding round of $10 million in the coming months, with discussions underway with VC funds and strategic investors. Worthy Cart aims to achieve a first-year revenue target of Rs 20 crores and expand into physical retail by year-end with 400-1000 sq. ft. stores that will also function as customer experience centres. The company plans to establish 100 such stores within three years, focusing on Tier 2 cities.

“At Worthy Cart, we strive to deliver a hyper-personalized shopping experience that places quality ahead of quantity,” said Sonya Sahni, Co-Founder of Worthy Cart. “More than just a marketplace, Worthy Cart represents a movement toward informed, conscious self-care investments. This is the foundational pledge on which Worthy Cart was built.”

