Bihar’s Purnea to get its first mall Grand Galleria soon

New Delhi: Purnea, an emerging business hub in Bihar, is set to witness the launch of its first-ever mall, Grand Galleria, a company announcement said on Tuesday.

The mall is poised to transform the region’s retail landscape, catering to an untapped 100-kilometre catchment area and offering a significant opportunity for brands and investors alike.

Grand Galleria is strategically located at KP Extension, Kaptan Para, Purnea, Bihar, making it easily accessible. The mall’s introduction highlights the growing shift toward organized retail in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

According to a leasing deck document by Beyond Squarefeet, a mall management and marketing company, the proposed mall spans an area of 1,50,000 sq. ft. of gross leasable area (GLA). Grand Galleria will feature amenities, including:

A 4-screen multiplex with seating for 750+ moviegoers.

40+ vanilla stores.

A food court with 350+ seats.

Five anchors and mini-anchor stores with national and international brands.

Parking facilities for 150+ cars.

Purnea has been steadily emerging as an economic powerhouse in Bihar. Known as the state’s largest producer of jute, maize, bananas, and livestock, it is also home to Asia’s largest maize trading centre, Anaaj Mandi, and India’s first grain-based ethanol plant.