HiLITE Mall to open in Thrissur this month

Located in Kuttanelloor, Thrissur, Kerala, the mall will feature over 125 stores of regional, national, and international brands

Bengaluru: Calicut-based real estate developer HiLITE Group is set to launch its new shopping centre in Thrissur, one of the major commercial hubs of Kerala, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The mall is scheduled to open to the public on 18 December.

The latest HiLITE Mall, located at Kuttanelloor, between NH 47 and SH 22, will have a total area of 7.4 lakh sq.ft and a leasable area of 4 lakh sq.ft.

“More than 125 stores of regional, national and global brands will be present in the shopping centre, including approximately 70 stores dedicated to fashion and lifestyle and 20-23 food outlets,” said Muhamed Fawaz, CEO of HiLITE Mall.

The mall’s lower ground floor will feature Lulu Hypermarket along with a selection of stores. The ground floor will showcase premium brands, while the first floor will be dedicated to men’s fashion and accessories.

The second floor will host a variety of offerings, including a few restaurants, women’s and kids’ fashion, as well as beauty and wellness brands.

Some of the brands that will be present in the mall include Lifestyle, Gap, U S Polo, Rare Rabbit, Nykaa Luxe, Levi’s, Raymond, and Feeling Perfume Bar, among others.

The third floor will include the food court and the family entertainment centre, Playaza, the indoor entertainment brand by Malabar Group. The 600-seat food court will house brands like KFC, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Burger King, and Subway, among others.

Palaxi Cinemas will occupy the fourth floor, and the mall’s terrace will serve as a space for open-air activities and entertainment events.

“It is a mall that brings a leap in the retail scenario of Thrissur with new and diverse offerings. We are expecting around one crore footfall in the first year of the mall,” said Hatim Amreliwala, Managing Partner at Blackkey Inc, a retail real estate consulting company and the leasing partner of the mall.

“Designed by the South African architectural firm Bentel, the mall boasts a spacious atrium that ensures visibility for all stores throughout the premises. It also features a multilevel car parking (MLCP) facility, strategically designed to support customer flow across all levels,” added Amreliwala.

It has a parking space for approximately 700 vehicles within its premises, along with an additional 500 slots available in the nearby open yard parking area.

The mall is expected to create around 3,000 job opportunities in the city.

Founded in 2003, HiLITE Group owns retail, residential, and commercial properties across Kerala. Currently, it operates two retail spaces in the state: HiLITE Mall and Focus Mall, both located in Kozhikode.

In addition to its new mall in Thrissur, the company has three upcoming projects: HiLITE Countryside in Chemmad, HiLITE Centre in Mannarkkad, and HiLITE Centre in Nilambur.