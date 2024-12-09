Register Now
Third Wave Coffee enters Mysuru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company today is present in 8 cities with 117 stores nationwide

New Delhi: Coffee-first QSR chain Third Wave Coffee has made its entry into Mysuru with the launch of its first cafe on Devraj Urs Road, a release by the company said on Monday.

“Coffee is no longer just an occasional indulgence; it’s a daily ritual that powers people’s lives,” said Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee. “Mysuru, with its rich heritage and charm, is the perfect city to introduce our speciality brews. Our cafés are more than just places to enjoy coffee—they are hubs for inspiration and community connections.”

In addition to serving single-origin coffees, cold brews, and handcrafted snacks, Third Wave Coffee cafés are hubs for creativity, hosting events, workshops, and collaborations.

With Mysuru now part of its expansion, Third Wave Coffee operates in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. The brand is eyeing further expansion into Chennai, Mangaluru, and other cities, as it works toward its goal of 150 stores by early 2025.

