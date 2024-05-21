Third Wave Coffee opens 23rd store in Mumbai

Located at Santacruz, the new Third Wave Coffee outlet is its 118th, nationwide

Bengaluru: Coffee-first quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Third Wave Coffee has launched its 23rd store in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Santacruz, the new outlet is its sixth collaborative space with the Mumbai-based bookstore chain Crossword Bookstores.

“This new store in Santacruz not only strengthens our footprint in Mumbai but also reinforces our commitment to fostering community connections and supporting a culture of reading and learning,” said Rajat Luthra, chief executive officer of Third Wave Coffee.

It is the 118th location of the coffeehouse chain nationwide.

“Situated within the inviting ambiance of the Crossword Bookstore, this new Third Wave Coffee store offers patrons the perfect setting to enjoy a premium coffee experience amidst a haven of books,” said Nidhi Gupta, director of Crossword Bookstores.

“This collaboration continues to merge the worlds of exceptional coffee and literary enrichment, providing an ideal spot for coffee enthusiasts and book lovers alike,” added Gupta.

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2017. The coffee brand is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company with cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune.

In September 2023, the company raised $35 million in Series C funding from Creaegis and existing investor WestBridge Capital for country-wide expansion, its supply chain, enhancing capabilities and investments in technology.