Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsPeople

Third Wave Coffee’s CEO Sushant Goel steps down, former KFC CEO Rajat Luthra to take charge

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Sushant Goel, CEO, Third Wave Coffee
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The appointment of Luthra will be effective from the first quarter of FY25

New Delhi: Speciality coffee QSR chain Third Wave Coffee co-founder and chief executive officer Sushant Goel is stepping down and former chief executive officer KFC Rajat Luthra is going to take charge of the company.

The appointment of Luthra, who was chief executive officer of KFC (India & Nepal) Devyani International, will be effective from the first quarter of FY25, the company said in a statement while announcing the transition therein.

Since its inception in 2016, Goel, along with co-founders Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, has scaled the company to over 100 outlets across India.

“In his capacity as a board member, Goel will continue to guide the strategic direction of the company and develop new initiatives for Third Wave Coffee,” the company said.

Third Wave Coffee, from being a roastery with a single store in Koramangala to now having over 100 stores across 8 cities had recently raised $35 million in Series C funding from Creaegis and existing investor WestBridge Capital.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Sats opens largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru

The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and ThailandNew Delhi: Sats Food...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.