Pepperfry sets goal to reach 150 cities in 2-3 years

Bengaluru: Omnichannel home decor and furniture retail chain Pepperfry is targeting to double its retail footprint in India in three years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The brand is currently present in nearly 100 cities and it aims to expand this footprint to around 150 cities within this timeframe.

“Our top priority is to rapidly expand offline by opening more franchise stores and collaborating with the right partners,” said Shubbam Sharma, Chief Growth Officer at Pepperfry. “This will provide our online customers with the touch-and-feel experience, especially for high-involvement purchases where trust is key to closing the sale.”

Established in 2011 by Ambareesh Murthy and Ashish Shah as an online-first brand, Pepperfry opened its first offline store in Mumbai in 2014. Today, it operates over 150 stores across the country and retails more than 1,000 Indian and global brands.

The retailer offers over one lakh stock-keeping units (SKUs) across categories such as furniture, home decor, kitchen and dining products, lamps and lighting, electrical appliances, wall art, and more.

Some of the brands it hosts include Duroflex, Nilkamal, RoyalOak, HomeTown, Orange Tree, Jaipur Rugs, Godrej Interio, Wakefit, Raymond, Sleepycat, and The Sleep Company among others, along with its merchandise.

Pepperfry’s aims to be a one-stop home solution, offering customers everything they need for their homes.

“To strengthen this, we plan to expand into home utilities and small appliances that enhance lifestyle, like kitchen gadgets and vacuum cleaners, while avoiding large appliances,” said Sharma. “Many more categories are also in the pipeline as part of our growth strategy.”

Sharma also stated that the company witnessed positive growth in 2024. “Over the past year, we have increased customer transactions from once or twice a year to five or six times, enhancing customer lifetime value,” he added.

India’s market for home and interior products has experienced substantial growth, achieving a value of about Rs 2.4 trillion in 2023, as per a Praxis Global Alliance report. The indoor living products category leads the market with a share of approximately 41%.

As consumers indulge in home makeovers more frequently, it will drive the home renovation market to an estimated US$ 14.3 billion by 2027, the report added.