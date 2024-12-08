Confetti Gifts: Reimagining emotion-led gifting space

As a bootstrapped venture, the company achived a total revenue of Rs 6.28 crore in FY24

Confetti Gifts, launched in 2020 by Saumya Kabra, has quickly emerged as a prominent name in the personalised and emotion-led gifting space. The brand specialises in creating meaningful gifting experiences with its bestselling products, including customised wallet cards, ‘open when’ gift sets, calendars, and eco-friendly hampers.

As a bootstrapped venture, it has demonstrated growth, achieving total sales of Rs 6.28 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2024.

Looking ahead, the brand has set goals for FY25, including a revenue target of Rs 5 crore and an offline retail expansion with a strategic location at Broadway, Ambience Mall. Additionally, it aims to enhance its corporate gifting solutions by ensuring seamless integration and improved functionality of its technology and website, thereby elevating client experiences and operational efficiency.

“We help people share life’s joys through personalised, innovative gifting solutions that connect and inspire,” said Kabra. “With a customer-centric approach, we deliver premium quality while fostering long-term relationships. Committed to sustainability, we support local craftsmen, empower women entrepreneurs, and drive ethical practices for a positive social impact.”