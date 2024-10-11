Register Now
Gifting brand FNP starts 30-minute instant delivery across 36 cities

This new 30-minute delivery service is available in key urban hubs including Delhi NCR

New Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the launch of its new 30-minute delivery service across 36 cities, the company said in a release.

This new 30-minute delivery service is available in key urban hubs including Delhi NCR (Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad), Mumbai (Thane, Vasai, Virar, Dombivili), Bengaluru, Chandigarh (Zirakpur, Mohali), Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

“Our 30-minute delivery service enhances the experience for our customers by ensuring that their thoughtful gestures are carried out seamlessly. Whether for a special occasion or a spontaneous moment of connection, our goal is to help customers create memorable experiences with the people who matter most,” said Pawan Gadia, Global CEO, of FNP.

This fast delivery is made possible by FNP’s AI-powered logistics and real-time optimization technology, improving route efficiency and ensuring flawless last-mile execution. FNP continues to blend speed, reliability, and care, delivering not just gifts, but moments of joy to customers’ doorsteps.

Founded in 1994, Ferns N Petals caters to both walk-in customers and online orders. The florist chain has more than 320 stores across the country. Ferns N Petals Group encompasses FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce- India, UAE, Singapore & Qatar, FNP Weddings & Events, Floral Touch- India & UAE, FNP Gardens, Handicrafts, The Flagship Store by FNP, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), FNP Cakes ‘N’ More and FNP Media, as per company’s website.

