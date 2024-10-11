Gifting brand FNP starts 30-minute instant delivery across 36 cities

This new 30-minute delivery service is available in key urban hubs including Delhi NCR

New Delhi: FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the launch of its new 30-minute delivery service across 36 cities, the company said in a release.

This new 30-minute delivery service is available in key urban hubs including Delhi NCR (Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad), Mumbai (Thane, Vasai, Virar, Dombivili), Bengaluru, Chandigarh (Zirakpur, Mohali), Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

“Our 30-minute delivery service enhances the experience for our customers by ensuring that their thoughtful gestures are carried out seamlessly. Whether for a special occasion or a spontaneous moment of connection, our goal is to help customers create memorable experiences with the people who matter most,” said Pawan Gadia, Global CEO, of FNP.

This fast delivery is made possible by FNP’s AI-powered logistics and real-time optimization technology, improving route efficiency and ensuring flawless last-mile execution. FNP continues to blend speed, reliability, and care, delivering not just gifts, but moments of joy to customers’ doorsteps.