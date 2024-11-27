H&M reaches the milestone of 65 stores in India

H&M’s newly launched 64th and 65th stores are located in Dehradun and Surat

Bengaluru: Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened two new outlets in India, bringing its total store count in India to 65, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The brand expanded its footprint with its second store in Dehradun at the Mall of Dehradun, Mohkampur marking the company’s 64th location and its first store in Surat at the International Wealth Center marking the company’s 65th outlet.

The Surat store spans over 14542 sq. ft., while the Dehradun location covers 13476 sq. ft. of retail space.

“India is a wonderfully diverse and dynamic market, and we recognise the unique needs of our local customers here,” said Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India. “With our 64th store in Mall of Dehradun and 65th store in Surat, we aim to enhance our relevance and build closer connections in the community. As we continue expanding across India, we remain committed to making fashion accessible for all.”

H&M entered the Indian market in October 2015 and launched its official website in 2018. Today, the company is present in more than 30 cities in the country. H&M also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce platforms Myntra and AJIO.