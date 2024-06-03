Pacific’s Mall of Dehradun opens in Uttarakhand

This would be the second mall from the Delhi-based real estate company in Dehradun after its first in Rajpur Road

New Delhi: New Delhi-based Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. has opened the Mall of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, a social media post by a company official said on Sunday.

The mall is spread across an area of 7 lakh sq. ft. and it is the largest shopping centre in the state of Uttarakhand located at Haridwar Road.

“Mall of Dehradun, the pride of Uttarakhand has finally opened its doors for everyone today. This pioneering complex will stand as the city’s foremost hub for shopping and entertainment, offering an unmatched experience to both locals and tourists,” said Sandeep Gupta, head of SOH, Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

According to different social media posts, brands including Tata’s department store Westside, Value Retail Format Market 99 and Salman Khan’s fashion and lifestyle brand Being Human have all already opened stores in the new mall.

In October 2023, IndiaRetailing was the first to report on the plans by the real estate company to open its second mall in the city of Dehradun.

“The Mall of Dehradun would be around 7 lakh sq. ft.,” Abhishek Bansal, executive director at Pacific Group told IndiaRetailing in an earlier interview.

The New Delhi-based mall developer already operates another mall in Dehradun’s posh Rajpur Road. The Pacific Mall Dehradun boast more than 200 fashion and lifestyle brands, over 15 food and beverage outlets, a large food court, cafes, a PVR movie theatre and a gaming zone.

In the same year, the company opened the 4 lakh sq. ft. Mall of Faridabad, which has a huge three-story Lifestyle multi-brand store spread across 30,000 sq. ft., and a two-story Max multi-brand store spread across 16,000 sq. ft. with a diverse collection of products from multiple brands for all age groups and genders.

According to the company’s website, Pacific, a three-decade-old real estate company operates around eight malls in Delhi-NCR and Dehradun. It also operates in the hospitality and education sectors other than the retail space.