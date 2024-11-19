The business of offering immersive experiences

Shopping centres are using immersive experiences to attract more shoppers and boost business

New Delhi: Malls must offer more than just shopping to capture customer attention and time, representatives from different malls and developers said. The shift to providing immersive experiences not only enhances foot traffic but also strengthens brand recall and customer loyalty. “The challenge and opportunity lie in distinguishing these spaces through unique, memorable engagements,” said Najeeb Kunil, chief executive officer (CEO), of PPZ Services. Experiences ranging from community-based engagements to full-scale amusement facilities are at the forefront of what will sustain and grow foot traffic in modern retail landscapes.

With the right mix of retail and recreation, malls can evolve from traditional shopping destinations into vibrant hubs of activity and engagement.

Shift in Retail

Expectations like basic height specifications and amenities like ample parking have now become prerequisites for any mall.

“Today, shopping centres are compelled to move beyond these basic offerings to curate truly engaging experiences,” said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director at Pacific Group. He highlighted examples of unique attractions, such as rooftop parks and expansive entertainment facilities, which have become cornerstones of the new era of retail.

Apart from Pacific Group, the other mall operator which incorporates substantial entertainment facilities into its malls is the Lulu Group. “Funtura, spanning 70,000 square feet with 18 big rides and 122 smaller ones, exemplifies this approach. We’ve engaged with schools to bring in thousands of children, offering them an unforgettable day with rides and meals, and incentivizing return visits with family coupons,” shared Shibu Philips, Director, of Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India. This approach underscores the value of integrating education and leisure to bolster foot traffic and engagement.

Revenue drivers

Evolving consumer expectations require developers to rethink the structure and offerings of their malls. Aslam Packeer Mohammed, Managing Director of Marina Mall pointed out that experiential spaces are becoming significant attractions, even surpassing traditional revenue anchors like hypermarkets in drawing sustained crowds. “Entertainment is emerging as a new anchor,” he said, alluding to formats that go beyond standard expectations, such as climbing walls and bowling alleys that necessitate long-term planning and significant space investment.

Building for the Future

This is an era of rapid changes and it is important for developers to future-proof their current investments in building experiences.

“As developers, we must design structures with flexibility to accommodate new trends that could emerge over the next decade. The integration of unique experiences will remain pivotal, whether through immersive tech-based attractions or community-oriented engagements,” Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Malls said.

Mahajan highlighted an increasing demand for micro-market spaces that blend hyperlocal community activities with larger-scale attractions. “For instance, our upcoming event—a 5,000-strong Skechers walk—demonstrates how malls can seamlessly integrate fitness and lifestyle elements into their regular programming,” he explained. He also cited examples of jogging tracks lined with food trucks, creating a balanced environment of health, leisure, and socialization.

Based on the panel discussion “Experience Pays: The Future of Immersive Retail Evolution,” at the Shopping Centre Next 2024 by Images Group. The panel was moderated by Najeeb Kunil, CEO of PPZ Services and included Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director at Pacific Group; Aslam Packeer Mohammed, Managing Director of Marina Mall; Shibu Philips, Director, Shopping Malls, Lulu Group India; and Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Malls.