Godrej Interio records 25% growth during festive season 2024

The brand witnessed double-digit growth across all zones, with North and Central India emerging as the strongest performing regions

Bengaluru: Godrej Interio, the home and office furniture division of Godrej & Boyce, has reported 25% growth during the festive season 2024, driven by evolving consumer preferences and strong demand across regions, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The brand witnessed double-digit growth across all zones, with North and Central India emerging as the strongest performing regions.

“This festive season’s performance reflects our deep understanding of evolving needs and aspirations of the modern Indian consumers,” said Dev Sarkar, senior vice president and head of consumer business (B2C) at Godrej Interio.

The company anticipates the festive and wedding season to contribute approximately 35% to its annual revenues.

“As we head into the wedding season, where a higher consumer activity is anticipated, we are confident that our targeted offerings, combined with an expanded product portfolio and deeper market penetration, will enable us to sustain this momentum,” added Sarkar.

To cater to evolving consumer preferences and the rise of hybrid work models, Godrej Interio recently launched a collection of upmods across the bedroom, living, and dining categories. Customer experience has been enhanced through free site visits and the introduction of a 3D room planner, along with showcasing digital manufacturing facility tours at outlets.

The company has added 80 channel partners till date in fiscal year (FY) 2025 and plans to onboard 124 more by the end of FY25.

Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group, is currently established in more than 450 cities, with 450 exclusive showrooms and 520 dealer outlets.

The brand plans to expand its retail footprint by adding 104 new stores, covering more than 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a previous release.