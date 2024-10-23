Godrej Interio targets 10% revenue from e-commerce by FY25

The retailer has already expanded its reach to deliver products across 17,200 pin codes nationwide

Bengaluru: Godrej Interio, the home and office furniture division of Godrej & Boyce, is aiming to strengthen its online presence by increasing e-commerce sales, with a goal of generating 10% of its revenue from e-commerce by FY25, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

“Our commitment to enhancing the consumer experience is at the core of our e-commerce strategy,” said Dev Sarkar, senior vice president at Godrej Interio. “By leveraging advanced digital tools and personalised marketing strategies, we aim to deepen our engagement with customers across India.”

Godrej Interio’s website presents features like ‘visual search’ tool, using AI to recommend products based on customer-uploaded images and home configurations. It also provides a furniture exchange facility where old furniture can be exchanged for new. The company is integrating its dealer network into the e-commerce platform, enabling direct ordering and nationwide delivery.

Godrej Interio, a subsidiary of Godrej Enterprises Group, is currently established in more than 450 cities, with 450 exclusive showrooms and 520 dealer outlets. The company has seven manufacturing facilities situated at Mumbai, Khalapur, Haridwar, Shirwal, and Bhagwanpur.

The brand plans to expand its retail footprint by adding 104 new stores, covering more than 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a previous release.