Chinese restaurant Cha opens in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Cha, a Chinese restaurant and Hong Kong-style eatery has opened its fifth branch at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, a release by the company said.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cha to Bangalore, offering authentic Cantonese flavours in an immersive Hong Kong-inspired setting. At Bellona Hospitality, we’re committed to redefining dining experiences. Cha is a perfect example of that vision,” said Prashant Issar, Director of Bellona Hospitality Services Limited & Stratix Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Cha features classic dishes and contemporary variations, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Following its launch, Cha aims to establish itself as a premier destination for Cantonese dining, build a loyal customer base, and continue to innovate to surpass guest expectations, the release added.

Cha’s menu includes steaming dumplings, Noodle Bowls, Konjee Crispy Lamb, Broccoli Cake, Mountain Chilli Stir Fry Chicken and more with a cocktail Menu that includes Bubble Tea and soju Cocktails.