Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Chinese restaurant Cha opens in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
50
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Cha features classic dishes and contemporary variations, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

New Delhi: Cha, a Chinese restaurant and Hong Kong-style eatery has opened its fifth branch at the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, a release by the company said.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cha to Bangalore, offering authentic Cantonese flavours in an immersive Hong Kong-inspired setting. At Bellona Hospitality, we’re committed to redefining dining experiences. Cha is a perfect example of that vision,” said Prashant Issar, Director of Bellona Hospitality Services Limited & Stratix Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Cha features classic dishes and contemporary variations, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Following its launch, Cha aims to establish itself as a premier destination for Cantonese dining, build a loyal customer base, and continue to innovate to surpass guest expectations, the release added.

Cha’s menu includes steaming dumplings, Noodle Bowls, Konjee Crispy Lamb, Broccoli Cake, Mountain Chilli Stir Fry Chicken and more with a cocktail Menu that includes Bubble Tea and soju Cocktails.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Godrej Interio records 25% growth during festive season 2024

The brand witnessed double-digit growth across all zones, with North and Central India emerging as the strongest performing regionsBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In