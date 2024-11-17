Beyoung targets up to Rs 350 cr by the end of FY25

The online fashion brand has achieved Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue for FY 2023-24

Udaipur-based D2C fashion brand Beyoung has emerged as a go-to destination for affordable everyday fashion. The retailer’s product range includes plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, and urban shirts, for men’s and women’s fashion wear in the price range of Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 on average.

Founded in 2018 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Beyoung started as a venture by four entrepreneurs: Shivam Soni, Shivani Soni, Sakshi Soni, and Shankar Mali. With a vision to make stylish clothing accessible to the real Bharat, the brand combines quality, affordability, and trend-focused designs to cater to a wide audience.

Backed by the Royal Family of Nahyan, Beyoung has seen remarkable growth, achieving an Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue for FY 2023-24. Among its highest-selling products are fashionable combos of t-shirts, shirts, and joggers, which have resonated strongly with its customer base.

Looking ahead, the company has set ambitious goals for FY 2024-25, targeting revenue of Rs 300–350 crore. The brand credits its success to key enablers such as Shiprocket, Freshdesk, Razorpay, and Sinch, which support its seamless operations and customer experience.

With its commitment to making fashion accessible across India, Beyoung is set to scale new heights in the coming year. “We are focusing on aspirational, affordable, and convenient fashion for the mass market,” said Soni.