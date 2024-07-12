D2C brand Beyoung to go international with the first store in Dubai

The brand is focusing on increasing its presence in the Middle East and achieving a GMV of Rs 650 crore by 2027

New Delhi: Udaipur-based D2C fashion brand Beyoung plans to go international with its first store opening in Dubai, a top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We are planning to launch global stores in the Middle Eastern regions to expand our international presence,” said Shivam Soni, founder, of Beyoung.

The company, which recorded 35% growth in sales in the quarter ending June 2024 compared to the previous quarter, is also planning to increase its presence in India.

“We tailor trendy outfits to suit the needs and budgets of tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, ensuring that fashionable clothing is accessible to everyone. Our focus will be on the country’s southwest region, targeting states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu,” added Soni.

The company plans to open over 30 offline stores in India by the end of December 2024, Soni said.

Over the next three years, the company aims to be present in neighbourhoods across India with over 300 offline stores in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities of India by 2027 and over 100 stores in this fiscal.

The brand is targeting to achieve a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 650 crore by 2027 along with enhancing its omnichannel presence, a release by the company said.

“We strive to be the primary choice for customers by making aspirational fashion accessible to the masses who prefer value-for-money products. This means providing a seamless shopping experience both online and offline,” said Soni.

IndiaRetailing was among the first to report on the brand’s fundraising at the start of this year when it raised funds from Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the royal family of AbuDhabi.

Founded in 2018 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Beyoung started as a venture by four entrepreneurs. It has since expanded to a team of over 200, serving over 3 million customers across India.

The retailer’s product range includes plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, and urban shirts, for men’s and women’s fashion wear in the price range of Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 on average.