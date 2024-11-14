Experiences of Tomorrow revealed at INDIA D2C SUMMIT & SHOPPING CENTRES NEXT 2024

From presentations on the malls of tomorrow to tips for memorable omnichannel experiences, day 2 of the India D2C Summit & Shopping Centres Next 2024 gave a peek into the future of retail in the country

New Delhi: The second day of the co-located event, Shopping Centres Next (SCN) and India D2C Summit 2024, held at Hotel Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi, continued with powerful momentum, delivering deeper insights, dynamic discussions, and forging strategic partnerships aimed at reshaping the future of retail in India.

Highlighting the Malls of Tomorrow: Presentations by Upcoming Shopping Centres

The day commenced with a series of compelling presentations by developers of upcoming shopping centres, focusing on next-generation projects designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern consumers. These new developments are poised to redefine the shopping experience with innovative features, cutting-edge design, and a strong emphasis on sustainability. The showcase offered a glimpse into the future of retail destinations, underscoring the importance of creating adaptable spaces that align with shifting consumer behaviours.

Creating New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences

The panel discussion ‘New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences’, was the highlight of the day and focused on what makes a shopping destination truly unforgettable. Panellists explored the key components of delivering exceptional visitor experiences, from innovative design elements and seamless service to advanced technologies like virtual tryouts and AI-powered personalization.

Key points covered included:

Defining Unforgettable Experiences: Understanding the evolving customer expectations and how to exceed them with unique and memorable touchpoints.

Monetizing Experiences: Strategies for converting exceptional visitor experiences into tangible business returns, enhancing revenue streams for both retailers and mall operators.

New Success Formulas for Malls: Insights into creating a balanced tenant mix, leveraging events, and utilizing technology to enhance visitor engagement and drive footfall.

Experiential retail: How technology can help create experiences that drive business in stores as well as in shopping centres.

“In experiential retail, many brands agree on the importance of integrating virtual try-ons and AI-driven in-store experiences. These innovations streamline the shopping process, enhance customer engagement, and speed up transactions, making the entire journey faster and more seamless,” said Pushpa Bector, Sr. Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail.

Tech-driven experiences: Discussion on how various players are using technology to enhance different aspect of shopper journeys.

“Malls today must deliver exceptional experiences, starting from the basics like technology-enabled parking. The new generation of malls now integrates advanced features such as efficient air quality systems, spacious atriums, well-designed washrooms, wider corridors, and optimal lighting — all of which elevate the visitor experience. Consumers now expect these amenities as standard,” said Harsh Bansal, Director, Vegas Mall & Unity Group.

Online-like personalisation: Insights on how those operating in the physical realm can offer sharper digital-businesses-like personalisation. “In the digital space, such as D2C and e-commerce, we can easily identify a customer as soon as they visit our website or app, leveraging data to understand their preferences. Today, when customers walk into our brand stores and scan a QR code, we instantly recognize them if they are returning customers,” shared Vineet Gautam, CEO, Bestseller India revealing how the fashion retailer is able to offer personalized recommendations, showcase relevant stock, and deliver tailored promotions, meeting the demand for a differentiated shopping experience

Tips for Seamless Omnichannel-Enhanced CX

Subsequently, during the day, retail industry experts gathered for a thought-provoking session on the impact of omnichannel unified retail on the consumer. The evolution of customer journeys and expectations has brought omnichannel retail strategies to the forefront, highlighting the importance of seamless integration across various sales channels to enhance customer experience (CX).

Arpit Upadhyay, AVP & Business Head – D2C, The Man Company noted that with the rise in internet penetration and digital payment methods, the brand expanded its reach to more diverse markets, including smaller cities. “By utilizing performance advertising to gauge potential, we opened physical stores strategically, tailored visual merchandising, and crafted exclusive offers to strengthen the online-to-offline transition,” Upadhyay added.

The second day of the event also featured insightful fireside chats, engaging keynote sessions, and focused masterclasses, which added depth and perspective to the ongoing discussions. These sessions highlighted emerging trends and best practices, offering valuable takeaways for all participants.

The summit successfully served as a pioneering platform for collaboration, bringing together D2C brands, mall developers, and industry leaders. Over two dynamic days, the event paved the way for a new era in retail, defined by innovative shopping centre models and strategic brand partnerships, setting a strong foundation for future growth and transformation in the industry.

About Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next 2024 brings together the leaders of India’s shopping centre industry, featuring top businesses and professionals from design, leasing, and management sectors. This gathering is focused on developing innovative strategies and forming key partnerships to elevate shopper experiences. The collective aim is to seamlessly adapt to evolving technologies and shifting consumer preferences, shaping the future of retail.

About India D2C Summit

The D2C Summit is India’s largest D2C and e-commerce conference, featuring over 2,000+ attendees and a star-studded lineup of 100+ expert speakers from India’s booming digital commerce ecosystem. Learn how to build and scale your D2C and E-commerce business from India’s top brands and experts. Despite 1000s of new-age brands and startups, the D2C or direct-to-consumer is a misnomer in the Indian context. That’s because the reliance on marketplaces, retail channels and other platforms to sell is often greater than sales from native platforms.