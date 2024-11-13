5 ways D2C Brands can maintain the growth momentum

D2C brands should embrace a customer-first mindset, leverage technology, and know when to expand offline to keep the growth momentum going



New Delhi: The retail landscape is dynamic, with evolving trends and consumer behaviours shaping how businesses operate.

In a recently held session at the India D2C Summit 2024 by Images Group, a retail intelligence company, brand representatives shared insights into the five key strategies that help retail businesses maintain growth and momentum.

These brand representatives emphasised the fact that to keep the momentum going in the retail business, brands should embrace a customer-first mindset, leverage technology, and know when to expand offline.

Here are the five ways that keep the businesses on track

Customer-centric engagement

Focusing on creating customer-first experiences, whether online or offline, is essential to retaining and growing your customer base.

Empathy and understanding your customers’ needs are crucial to building lasting relationships. Women are better at empathy and hence they are often a part of customer service teams. “Women-led teams have been pivotal in delivering exceptional customer support due to their empathetic approach,” said Aditya Agrawal, co-founder of P-TAL.

“The best-performing team members, especially in customer support, are often women because of their empathy and patience,” Agrawal said.

Strategic offline expansion

Ganesh Kamath, founder of natural skincare brand Earthraga, stressed the importance of waiting for demand before venturing into offline retail.

“Once the market asks for your brand, that’s when you should consider offline expansion,” Ganesh said.

Businesses should carefully assess whether the cost of offline expansion—rent, staffing, and operational challenges—is justified by clear demand signals.

Troubleshooting with tech

Co-founder of footwear brand Yoho Prateek Singhal discussed how technology can reduce return rates, a common challenge in the online retail space. By using tech to store foot measurements, Yoho aims to address a 30% return rate in the footwear market.

“Technology is key to reducing returns and improving customer satisfaction,” Singh said.

Leveraging technology to solve customer pain points is critical to building trust and increasing sales, both online and offline.

Creating memorable in-store experiences

Salil Kumar, Director Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group, highlighted that offline retail can still thrive by offering unique, engaging experiences for consumers.

“Offline retail remains dominant when paired with experiences. Consumers are looking for more than just products—they want an experience,” Kumar emphasized.

Consumers, particularly in India’s younger demographic, want to engage with brands in ways that go beyond just purchasing, making experience-based retail a powerful tool for growth.

A Hybrid Approach with Quick Commerce

Chirag Gupta founder of 4700BC discussed how quick commerce targeting impulsive, spontaneous purchases—has become a game-changer in sectors like food and snacks.

“To be successful, we need to be everywhere. Online platforms are a convenience factor, but quick commerce has become essential for snack purchases,” Gupta explained.

Integrating quick commerce into your strategy allows you to cater to consumers who make on-the-spot purchasing decisions, expanding your reach and increasing sales.