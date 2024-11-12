Crocs launches first flagship store in India

The newly launched Crocs store is located at Lulu Mall, Kochi, Kerala

Bengaluru: American footwear brand Crocs has launched its first flagship store in India, located at Lulu Mall, Kochi, the mall operator wrote on social media.

Spread across 1,600 sq. ft of carper area, the store offers a range of clogs, shoes, sandals, boots, flip-flops, flats and sneakers for men, women and kids.

“Crocs has opened its first flagship store in India at LuLu Mall, Kochi! Dive into a world of comfort and cool styles that suit every vibe,” LuLu Mall, Kochi said in an Instagram post while sharing visuals of the newly launched store.

Crocs is a casual footwear brand present in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Metro Brands Ltd. serves as the exclusive licensee for Crocs in India. The partnership began in 2008, initially launching Crocs products through Metro Brands Ltd.’s multi-brand outlets. In 2015, the two companies signed a non-exclusive retail license agreement, allowing Metro Brands Ltd. to distribute Crocs products throughout India.

The first exclusive Crocs store under the collaboration opened in 2015 in Lucknow. In 2023, the company opened the brand’s 200th store in the country located at Pondy Bazaar in Chennai.

Recently, retail conglomerate Apparel Group entered into a partnership with Crocs, securing its position as the exclusive retail licensee for Crocs footwear in northern and eastern India.