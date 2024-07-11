Apparel Group partners with Crocs in India

Apparel Group has been appointed as Exclusive Retail Licensee for Crocs’ footwear

New Delhi: Retail conglomerate Apparel Group has partnered with footwear brand Crocs, the company announced in a joint release on Thursday.

Apparel Group has been appointed as Exclusive Retail Licensee for Crocs’ footwear in north and east India, the release added.

“At Apparel Group, our dedication remains steadfast in delivering excellent retail experience. Our partnership with Crocs is poised for growth and enhancing their presence through our existing retail network. We are confident that through this partnership with this leading global brand, we will meet consumers’ growing aspirations for lifestyle brands in the region,” said Abhishek Bajpai, CEO, Apparel Group India.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retailer housing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Victoria’s Secret, ALDO, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Bath & Body Works, Inglot, and Rituals. It has more than 2,200 retail stores with more than 85 brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000 multicultural staff.

“Our partnership with Apparel Group is a strategic move for us as we continue to expand our business in India. By adapting their proven strategies to meet the unique needs and preferences of the Indian market, we are confident that this move will further enhance our offerings and open even more prospects for growth and success,” said Sumit Dhingra, Vice President & General Manager- India, Middle East and Africa, Crocs.

Crocs is a casual footwear brand present in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE. Crocs recently extended its retail partnership agreement with Metro Brands Ltd. that grants Metro Brands exclusive rights to operate and own Crocs “full price” stores across western and southern India and continue, renew, and operate all existing stores currently operational in north and east India.