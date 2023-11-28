Metro Brands Ltd. opens its 200th Crocs store in India

Metro Brands Ltd. which operates Crocs in India inaugurated the brand’s 200th store under partnership with Crocs at Pondy Bazaar in Chennai

New Delhi: Metro Brands Limited (MBL), which operates Crocs in India announced the opening of the brand’s 200th store in the country. The landmark store is at Pondy Bazaar in Chennai, the brand shared in a release on Monday.

“The launch of our 200th Crocs store in India is a testament to the dedication of our team and our enduring partnership with Crocs. We are committed to offering a global retail experience that appeals to youth and customers seeking comfort,” Maulik Desai, Business Head- Crocs, Metro Brands Limited, said.

The partnership commenced in 2008 and was initiated by introducing Crocs’ products within MBL multi-brand outlets. In 2015, the brands inked a non-exclusive retail license agreement. This agreement authorized MBL to distribute Crocs products in India.

The first exclusive Crocs store under the collaboration opened in 2015 at Lucknow.

Sumit Dhingra, VP & General Manager, India & SEA, Crocs said, “We are delighted to celebrate the momentous achievement of inaugurating Metro Brand’s 200th Crocs store in India made possible through our esteemed collaboration. This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with Metro Brands Limited, the biggest partner for Crocs India for operating exclusive stores.”

Metro Brands is a speciality retailer of footwear and accessories that started in 1955. It retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma, and Adidas. As of 30 September 2023, the company operated 795 stores across 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.