Why Zudio is a masterclass in omnichannel strategy

While Zudio has considerable digital visibility it is intended to drive footfall to its more than 500 stores

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian retail, Zudio has emerged as a fascinating case study of a digital-first, experience-centric strategy. This Tata Group fast-fashion brand is rewriting the customer acquisition and retention rulebook, offering valuable insights for retailers across the spectrum.

As retail veteran Kishore Biyani said, “In the retail business, you’re only as good as yesterday’s numbers.” With its unique approach Zudio has maintained great numbers day after day.

The Digital-to-Store Pipeline

Zudio’s approach is a masterclass in omnichannel retail. Its strategy begins in the digital realm, with a significant investment in online advertising across various platforms. From Instagram to Facebook, and even niche channels like Reddit, Zudio’s digital presence is ubiquitous. This digital-first approach allows them to cast a wide net, capturing the attention of its target demographic—fashion-conscious youth and young adults.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Instead of pushing for immediate online conversions, Zudio’s digital strategy is designed to drive foot traffic to its physical stores. This approach leverages a uniquely Indian insight: For many Indian families, shopping at clean, air-conditioned, and well-lit establishments is still treated as an outing.

The In-Store Experience: Where the Magic Happens

Once customers are in-store, Zudio pulls out all the stops to maximize basket size and customer satisfaction. The brand maintains a high-end shopping experience, employing up to 50 staff members per store to ensure impeccable service and presentation.

This level of staffing is reminiscent of luxury retail tactics, yet Zudio applies it to fast fashion. It is a strategy that aligns with the wisdom of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, who once said: “The customer must continue to be our main centre of attention.”

Location, Location, Location

Zudio’s store placement strategy is equally shrewd. By positioning outlets near other Tata properties like Star Bazaar and Croma, it taps into the family shopping dynamic. This approach ensures that even reluctant shoppers, like “the sulking teenager,” are brought into the fold.

The Fast Fashion Edge

At the heart of Zudio’s success is its product offering. The brand has successfully recreated the appeal of popular street shopping destinations like Bengaluru’s Church Street, Delhi’s Sarojini Market or Mumbai’s Linking Road, but in a premium, controlled environment.

Its fast fashion model, characterized by tight assortment planning and rapid inventory rotation, keeps the offerings fresh and exciting. According to a report by Technopak, the Indian fast fashion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2025, reaching $15.2 billion by 2025 (Technopak Advisors, 2020).

The Numbers Game

While specific financial data for Zudio is not publicly available, Tata Trent’s (Zudio’s parent company) annual report for FY 2021-22 provides some insights. The company reported a 55% year-on-year growth in revenue, with a significant portion attributed to its value fashion segment, which includes Zudio (Tata Trent Annual Report, 2022).

The Proof is in the Purchase

Zudio’s strategy is working. Even for someone who does not consider themselves particularly fashion-conscious, the combination of value, variety, and shopping experience proves irresistible.

In conclusion, Zudio’s approach offers a blueprint for success in the modern Indian retail landscape. By blending digital savvy with in-store excellence, it has created a retail experience that resonates with the evolving Indian consumer.

The views expressed are of the writer and do not reflect those of the company or IndiaRetailing/IMAGES Retail.