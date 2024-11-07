Women’s wear brand Berrylush reports 50% surge in sales on new mobile app

The brand also reported doubling its conversion rates, increase in prepaid orders and greater return on ad spend in just two months since launching its revamped mobile app

Mumbai: Women’s wear brand Berrylush has reported a 50% surge in net sales, thanks to its revamped and updated app, which it launched in August this year.

“The 50% growth in sales following our app redesign reveals a crucial insight about fashion e-commerce: Technical excellence and user experience are no longer just enablers—they’re core differentiators,” Alok Paul, co-founder and COO at Berrylush told IndiaRetailing.

The redesigned app featured a seamless and enhanced shopping experience through an intuitive user interface, advanced search filters, personalised recommendations, discounts, and promotions, faster checkout with multiple payment options, quick order completion and real-time order tracking.

“By focusing on creating a seamless shopping journey, we’ve not only doubled our conversion rates but also achieved what many consider a key challenge in Indian e-commerce: Increasing prepaid orders to 45%,” Paul added.

On average, Berrylush receives 2,500 orders through the app in a month and with the redesign, its pre-paid orders increased by 1.3x in just over two months. This has also helped the brand mitigate its rate of return-to-origin (RTO) challenges—the Achilles heel for D2C brands—as pre-paid orders tend to have fewer cancellations, leading to improved cash flow and more efficient logistics.

The brand also reported a rise in its average order values of Rs 800 – Rs 1,200, since the app was launched again.

Furthermore, Berrylush’s also achieved a 10x return on ad spend (RoAS); the brand’s average monthly ad spend on mobile app is Rs 3 lakh.

The brand has also reported a significant increase in repeat purchases.

Moving forward, the brand plans to continue optimizing its platform, expanding product offerings, and aligning its features with evolving customer preferences to maintain its growth trajectory.

Berrylush was founded in 2018 by Paul along with Anusha Chandrashekar. In addition to its website, it retails through six stores across New Delhi, Noida, Rohtak, Surat, Indore, and Hyderabad.