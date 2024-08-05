Berrylush launches fashion-forward app

The women’s fashion brand is expecting a 3x increase in traffic from its new app launch



Mumbai: Berrylush, a premier western wear fashion store for Indian women, is launching its latest mobile app, which will be available on both Android and iOS platforms, the company announced in a release shared exclusively with IndiaRetailing.

The app has been developed in collaboration with Shopify-based mobile app-builder, Appbrew, and is designed to deliver a seamless and enhanced shopping experience, positioning Berrylush alongside big names in fashion retail, helping it further its omni-channel strategy.

“Launching this app is a significant milestone for Berrylush. Our goal is to provide our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience that is both intuitive and enjoyable,” said Alok Paul, co-founder and COO at Berrylush.

Through this app, the company aims to improve its customer experience through seamless browsing, personalised recommendations, discounts, and promotions. It is targeting an increase of 3x in traffic while also considerably reducing its Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC).

“Majority of our traffic comes from mobile devices and top 10 cities include all Tier I cities of India. Post our app launch we are expecting a surge in traffic and our technology infrastructure and operations are capable of handling the same. We already cover all serviceable pincodes in India and will continue to provide the same delightful delivery experience,” Paul told IndiaRetailing.

Key features of the app include:

Enhanced User Interface: A modern, clean design that makes navigation a breeze. App-only offers and discounts Advanced Search and Filters: Easily find products by category, size, colour, and price. Personalised Recommendations: Tailored product suggestions based on browsing and purchase history. Faster Checkout: Streamlined process with multiple payment options and quick order completion. Real-Time Order Tracking: Stay updated on order status from purchase to delivery.

The company said that collaborating with Appbrew has made app maintenance easier and cost-effective with an investment, which is 50-60x lower, significantly saving costs as compared to building an in-house tech team or hiring app development agency. Additionally, the app’s SaaS-based nature ensures continuous updates and improvements, keeping the shopping experience fresh and engaging.

“The collaboration with Berrylush to develop their mobile app has been an exciting journey,” said Abhijeet Singh, co-founder and CEO at Appbrew. “Our combined expertise has resulted in a platform that not only enhances the shopping experience but also helps Berrylush achieve their business goals of increasing customer conversion and reducing Customer Acquisition Cost.”

North India-based Berrylush has six stores across New Delhi, Noida, Rohtak, Surat, Indore, and Hyderabad.