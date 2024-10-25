M5 Ecity Mall opens in Bengaluru

Spanning an area 6.8 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, the mall is situated at Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: M5 Ecity Mall, a shopping center developed by Mahendra Homes has launched in Bengaluru on 25 October. Spanning an area of 6.8 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, the mall is located at Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru.

It is the first integrated mall in Electronic City, located on the corridor of Silk board to Hosur with five levels of branded retail.

“As the first mall in Electronic City within a 20km radius, this area is an untapped market,” Hatim Amerliwala, director of retail real estate consulting company and the leasing partner of the mall, Blackkey Inc. told IndiaRetailing.

“The mall will offer a well-rounded mix of attractions, including entertainment, a hypermarket, department stores, and a range of Indian and international brands. On opening day, we expect over 10,000 people to visit the mall,” he added

The mall will showcase over 150 homegrown and international brands across fashion, lifestyle, beauty, home decor, and electronics.

Some of the fashion and lifestyle brands in the mall include Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Aldo, Mia by Tanishq, Giva, Nykaa, Gap, Snitch, Rare Rabbit, Mokobara, Raymond, R&B Fashions, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Toni & Guy, Metro, Bata, Crocs, Jockey, Monte Carlo, Titan Eye Plus, Beauty & Beyond and HiDesign.

Lulu Group’s Lulu Hypermarket will be another key attraction at the mall, making it the third Lulu Hypermarket in Bengaluru, following the Global Lulu Mall and Forum Falcon Mall.

Additionally, it will feature a 550-seater food court and more than 18 food and beverage brands, including options for fine dining, food court outlets, and cafes. F&B outlets will include Rajdhani, Taco Bell, Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC, Purani Delhi, Subway, Pepsi, Biggie’s Burger, Go Pizza, and Hotbox Biryani (first store in Bengaluru).

“We believe M5 Ecity will become the go-to hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the region,” said Prasad Rane, chief marketing officer of Pioneer Property Zone (PPZ). PPZ serves as the mall management partner and design development manager for the M5 Ecity Mall.

“Based on the demographics and the catchment area, we expect the mall to welcome around four to five million visitors in its inaugural year. Looking ahead, we are targeting 7.5 to 8.5 million footfalls in the subsequent year,” added Rane.

The shopping centre’s facade features a 3,000 sq. ft. LED display designed to enhance the consumer experience. This screen will showcase advertisements and content from all the brands within the mall, running continuously 24/7.

Moreover, a family entertainment center Funcity and an eight-screen PVR Inox Cinemas will also be part of the mall’s offerings. Lulu Hypermarket and PVR Inox are scheduled to open by November and December respectively this year.

“We will open with around 45 brands initially. By November, we expect to reach 70% occupancy, and by the first week of December, the mall will be fully occupied,” added Amerliwala.

It has parking facilities for over 1,000 vehicles including four wheelers and two wheelers.

The mall is expected to generate approximately 2,500 – 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, encompassing various roles across retail, operations, F&B, and support services.

Bengaluru-based Mahendra Homes Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2011 as an infrastructure company. The company is also constructing a retail space named North Star at Ananthanagar, Electronic City, Bengaluru. With a built-up area of 40300 sq. ft., the 4-storey building has been leased to the hypermarket chain Vishal Mart.

Bengaluru is a prominent hub of real estate development and mall culture, featuring around 25 shopping centers such as Phoenix Mall of Asia, Global Lulu Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, Orion Mall, UB City, The Forum Koramangala Mall, Mantri Square, and Royal Meenakshi Mall.