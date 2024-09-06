Mokobara opens its 3rd retail store in Mumbai

Located at Nexus Seawoods, Mumbai, the new Mokobara store is its 14th offline location nationwide

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has launched its third outlet in Mumbai, located at Nexus Seawoods, marking the 14th offline location for the brand nationwide, as per a social media post by a company official on Thursday.

“Delighted to announce the grand opening of our latest store at Nexus Seawoods,” Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, while sharing the pictures of the new store.

The retailer entered Mumbai in November 2023 with its first store at Phoenix Palladium Mall. Its second store in the city was opened earlier this year at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based retailer offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

In October 2023, the internet-first luggage brand raised $3.6 million in funding from Saama Capital, Sauce VC, and Alteria Capital. Earlier this year, the brand further secured $12 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with additional support from existing investors.