Lulu Hypermarket enters Tamil Nadu with 1 lakh sq. ft. store

Located at The Lakshmi Mills, Pappanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, the Lulu hypermarket is claimed to be the largest in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Multinational conglomerate company Lulu has launched its first Lulu Hypermarket in Tamil Nadu, the company wrote on social media. Spread across nearly 1.1 lakh sq. ft. of retail space at Lakshmi Mills, Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore, this is the largest hypermarket in the state, the company claimed.

“We are committed to providing Coimbatore residents with a world-class shopping experience,” the company said in the LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the hypermarket.

“Our hypermarket offers a wide range of products and services, including hot and cold ready-to-eat food, and a live kitchen, fresh produce, grocery, electronics, beauty products, home appliances, and more,” the post added.

According to the post, the new venture is expected to create over 5,000 jobs, directly and indirectly.

The store was inaugurated by T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investments, and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu on 14 June 2023.

“This is our first project in the state of Tamil Nadu. We signed an MoU to invest Rs3,000 crore and will develop and this is our first step. The fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products are sourced directly from the farmlands of Tamil Nadu,” said Yusuff Ali M.A, managing director of Lulu Group International said after the inauguration, as seen in the video posted by the group on Linkedin.

The Lulu Group is planning to launch multiple projects in Tamil Nadu including an international logistics hub for exporting food products and a rice mill in Thanjavur.

It also plans to set up food processing plants at Mettupalayam and Oddanchathram to cater to exports and supply to its outlets, the company added.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Currently, Lulu Group has over 250 hypermarkets internationally.