Foot Locker begins India journey

Foot Locker made its India debut on Nykaa and offline, at Nexus Select City Walk in Delhi.

New Delhi: Metro Brands launched its first Foot Locker India store at Nexus Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi, on 18 October 2024. Simultaneously, Nykaa Fashion unveiled the official Foot Locker India e-commerce site, allowing customers to shop via www.footlocker.co.in and the Nykaa Fashion platform, a release said on Thursday.

IndiaRetailing was the first to reveal the location of Foot Locker’s inaugural store in the country back in July.

Foot Locker, renowned globally for its influence on sneaker culture and strong community ties, was introduced to the Indian market through exclusive licenses with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion.

“Our focus has always been on meeting the evolving needs of the Indian consumer and creating a space where they can shop for globally aspirational products in a multi-brand environment,” said Alisha Malik, President, of Metro Brands Ltd. “The overwhelmingly positive reception confirms that we are on the right path. We’re excited to elevate the sneaker culture in India – Game on.”

The launch event in New Delhi featured 150 key opinion leaders and sneaker enthusiasts in attendance. The event also featured interactive activities by various brands, including art customizations and photo-ops by Adidas Originals, nail art by FILA, live painting by Asics, and musical performances by Nike and New Balance. PUMA also showcased the latest drops from the Fenty by Rihanna collection, further adding to the exclusivity of the event.

“As Foot Locker makes its official debut in India, Nykaa Fashion is thrilled to empower all the sneaker lovers out there with unparalleled access through our advanced digital platforms,” Adwaita Nayar, chief executive officer (CEO), Nykaa Fashion. “This partnership isn’t just about bringing a top global brand to India, it is about shaping the future of sneaker culture here by ensuring every enthusiast, right from metropolitan hubs to emerging markets, can access the latest trends and diverse collection with ease.”

Foot Locker’s new store, covering 4,888 sq. ft., follows the global “Reimagined” store concept, aiming to connect youth, culture, and communities through curated sneaker and apparel offerings.

In addition to Foot Locker, MBL, which operated 836 Stores in 193 cities across 31 Indian states and Union territories as of 30 March 2024, has international brands Crocs and FitFlop in its portfolio.